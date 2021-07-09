Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 35,820 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

