Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $62.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBK. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.