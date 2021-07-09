TrueDeck Achieves Market Cap of $463,334.48 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $463,334.48 and approximately $19,901.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.00928268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005218 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.