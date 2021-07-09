Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $68,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.