Truist Securiti Comments on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

