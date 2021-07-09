TrumpCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,358.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $418,896.01 and approximately $1,358.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00037376 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00269510 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00037277 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.