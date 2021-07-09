Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.72. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 209,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,641. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

