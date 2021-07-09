TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $217,959.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,513,791,508 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

