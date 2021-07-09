TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TFIF opened at GBX 110.32 ($1.44) on Friday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.93.

In other news, insider Trevor Ash bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

