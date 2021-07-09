Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post sales of $31.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.05 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $45.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $128.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

