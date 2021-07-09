Tyson Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,170 put options on the company. This is an increase of 985% compared to the average volume of 845 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $57,127,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

