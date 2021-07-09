Ubex One Day Volume Reaches $470,306.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $964,725.04 and approximately $470,306.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00177072 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000882 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.