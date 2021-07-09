UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

