UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

