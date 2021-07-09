UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 52,353 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.