UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000.

ECH opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

