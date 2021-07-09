UBS Group AG Has $1.20 Million Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of ViewRay worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ViewRay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.02.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.