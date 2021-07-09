UBS Group AG Purchases 5,673 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

