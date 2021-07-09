UBS Group AG Purchases New Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPH. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $14.46 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

