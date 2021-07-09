UBS Group AG Raises Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 4,556.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Youdao were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31. Youdao, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.