UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Zumiez worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zumiez by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 76,806 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

