UBS Group AG Sells 3,520 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of OneSpan worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSPN. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

