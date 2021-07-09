UBS Group AG Sells 78,021 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE TPH opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

