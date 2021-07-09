UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barrons 400 ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Barrons 400 ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82.

