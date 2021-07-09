UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ING stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 309,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,502. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

