UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
ING stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 309,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,502. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
