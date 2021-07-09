Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $130.09 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Ultra has a market cap of $130.09 million and approximately $961,143.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,674.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.29 or 0.01491350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00426166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001128 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017574 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

