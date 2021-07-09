United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $306.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

