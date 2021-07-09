Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE UTL opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

