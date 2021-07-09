Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $3,539,631.27 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion and a PE ratio of -90.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

