Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 8.2%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 66,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,056,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.26.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
