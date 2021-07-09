Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 8.2%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 66,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,056,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

