Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.84. 2,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,869. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.06. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $174.38 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

