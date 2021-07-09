Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $5.47 million and $256,737.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.43 or 0.00882628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.