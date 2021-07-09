Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $63.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.83. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,171 shares of company stock worth $5,762,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

