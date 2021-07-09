Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.39

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $637.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

