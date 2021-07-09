Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.39

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
VSTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $637.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
