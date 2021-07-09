VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 2,268,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,183. The stock has a market cap of $821.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.02. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

