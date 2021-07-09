Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

VRA stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $380.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

