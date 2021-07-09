VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VER. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of VER stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in VEREIT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

