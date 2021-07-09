Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 573.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSVS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

VSVS traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 540 ($7.06). The stock had a trading volume of 564,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,677.92. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 362.80 ($4.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

