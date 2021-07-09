Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 0.9%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 18.69 and last traded at 18.58. 150,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 270,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VGCX. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

