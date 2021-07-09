Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,634 ($34.41). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,632 ($34.39), with a volume of 95,567 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,313.33 ($30.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,482.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 42.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders bought a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370 in the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

