Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

