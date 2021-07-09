Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,791 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

