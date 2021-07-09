Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

