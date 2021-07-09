Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $483,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $569,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,883.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

