Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $503,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB opened at $167.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

