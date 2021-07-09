Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $594,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $30.50 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $647.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOP shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

