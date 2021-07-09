Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $594,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KOP opened at $30.50 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $647.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.03.
In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KOP shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.