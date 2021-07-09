Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,511 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.40.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $73,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,459 shares of company stock valued at $27,365,595. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

