Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,382 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

