Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.15 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
