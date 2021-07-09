Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Given a C$5.35 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$5.35 target price on Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

CVE:VHI opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.26. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$115.38 million and a PE ratio of -51.61.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

